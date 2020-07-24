Sudan: Bridges Shut Down for Security Reasons

Khartoum — The Khartoum State Security Committee announced, Thursday, the shutting down of the White Nile Bridge, the Blue Bridge, and the Mek Nimr Bridge; From twelve o'clock on, Thursday, for security reasons, Until further notice.
