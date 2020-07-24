Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Decrees Setting Up Committee to Follow Up Dam File

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk decreed, Yesterday, Wednesday, setting up of a Higher Committee to follow up the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam File.

The committee chaired by Dr. Hamdouk and the membership of Ministers of Justice, Irrigation and Water Resources, Foreign Affairs and the Director General of the Intelligence Service.

The committee will be responsible for following up the Dam's File to strengthen Sudan strategic interests, working out of the related directives with special focus on the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources.