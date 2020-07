Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, has commended the growing role of Copts in supporting the glorious December revolution and the nation's issues in general.

This came when he met today, Thursday, in his office, in the Council of Ministers, the delegation of the Coptic Orthodox Church, headed by His Eminence, the Honorable Pontiff, Saryamon in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omar Manis.

The delegation donated medical support for combating COVID-19.