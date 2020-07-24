Malawi: Minister Mkaka Calls On Legislators to Deliver

Minister of Foreign affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka says it is important that legislators start fulfilling what they had promised the people during campaign time to facilitate development in their areas.

Mkaka made the remarks on Wednesday in his constituency, when he officially launched construction of Namulera bridge in Namulera village Traditional Authority (T/A) Mazengera in Lilongwe.

He said that construction of the bridge was the first project he has undertaken as a member of parliament (MP) for the area having noticed that there was transportation challenges as cars would not cross from one village to the other.

"I had promised people of this area that I would construct a bridge once voted into power as MP for this area. There was a very big need of a bridge connecting two villages and here we are today fulfilling what I had promised," said Mkaka.

He said that Lilongwe Mpenu has numerous needs and it is possible that with the constituency development fund (CDF) a lot of developments can be undertaken .

"We are building this bridge using our CDF, what I did was to keep funds allocated to different quarters for our constituency projects so that we make this dream come true with money amounting to MK60 million.

"The contractor has assured me that this project will be completed within 90 days and I am confident that soon people will start using it before the rainy season," he said.

Mkaka said once the bridge is done, the two villages will be connected and that during rainy season, learners will not be challenged going to school when the river is flooded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

District Commissioner (DC) for Lilongwe, Lawford Palani said the council is delighted that it is implementing what is in the district development plan.

Palani said the council officials will make sure that the work is well supervised so that they deliver quality work that will last long as it serves the people of Namulera.

"We have the resources and we have followed all procurement procedures and I am so confident that the contractor will do a good job," he said.

Construction of the bridge has been awarded to a local company called Roads Building and Civil Engineering Company.

Commenting on the project, operations officer for the company, Frank Kaphala said the company will deliver the best and not just for the love of money.

He said they have already started working on the site, a good sign that they have the capacity to deliver.