Namibia: Parliament Building Closed

23 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Tintenpalast parliament building in Windhoek, which houses the National Assembly, will be closed on Friday to allow for disinfection.

The closure is temporary and is a precautionary measure aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Parliament spokesperson David Nahogandja said in a statement on Thursday the closure of the parliamentary building would be to allow health professionals the opportunity to sanitise the whole building.

He noted the building consists of the chamber, offices and all board and committee rooms that house the National Assembly.

"As such, both members and staff of the National Assembly will for this specific day be working from home," Nahogandja said.

He added that visits to the building are discouraged.

