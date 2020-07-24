Cameroon: North West - More Presidential Medical Kits Against Covid-19

Eleven health structures receive various items to fast track prevention, testing and treatment of the coronavirus.

The Regional Delegate of Public Health for the North West, Dr Kingsley Che has stated the preparedness of health workers to properly handle President Paul Biya's gift of anti COVID-19 medical equipment to keep the population of the region healthy. The event in Bamenda on July 21, 2029 was the reception of 10 minor surgery kits, 250 hospital beds, 250 mattresses, six ultra sound machines etc, being a special offer by the Head of State to help matters in the prevention, testing and treatment of the killer, COVID-19 Pandemic.It was a moment for Dr.Kingsley Che to hail the Head of State for recognising sacrifices by health workers, with an extension of their career livespan.

Delivering the medical equipment to beneficiary 11 health structures in the region; Governor Adolphe Lele L'Afrique hailed the Head of State for his concern for a COVID-19 free North West. He revisited the recent offer of two ambulances by the President. He ordered a minute of silence in tribute to supreme sacrifices by health workers who are turning full circle to prevent and treat the pandemic. Among beneficiary health structures of the President's medical equipment this time around ; were the Bamenda Regional hospital; Nkwen and Mankon sub divisional medicalised health centers, Bambalang, Mbengwi and Santa District hospitals, Shisong Catholic hospital, Mendankwe and Bome Integrated health centers while some were reserved to serve the imminent Quarantine centers earmarked for construction.

It was against this backdrop that Governor, Adolphe Lele L'Afrique announced imminent new decentralised centers to raise awareness, prevent and test for COVID-19. He announced sanctions with instructions for the forces of law and order to step up control and track those reluctant or promoting resistance against barrier COVID-19 measures. The region has progressed from prevention to community contamination with some 400 COVID-19 cases confirmed in metropolitan Bamenda. Health workers are however; saluted with encouraging 390 cases treated from about, 610 contaminations and 61 deaths at press time.