Cameroon: Amazones Fap - Evolving With Time

Created on September 23, 2012 the team has produced many professional players and has won international recognition.

Amazones FAP FC is among the top women's football clubs in the country. For close to a decade the Armed Forces and Police team has put up remarkable performances both in the national and international scenes. Created on September 23, 2012 on the initiative of Colonel Bathelemy Bounougou, former Director of Sports, Cultural and Artistic Affairs (DSACA) in the Ministry of Defence, the team has grown from strength to strength.

The first president of the team was retired Colonel Biwole. She was later replaced by late Colonel Ekani Onomo Paul in 2013. From November 9, 2013 till date the team is headed by Lieutenant Salomon Sedako. Amazones FAP started playing at the Second Division Regional league in the Centre Region. The team moved to the First Division championship in 2013 since then, it has been in the superior league. Amazones FAP won the national championship title in 2017 and the Cameroon Cup. They were vice champions of Cameroon in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. They were finalists in the Cameroon Cup finals in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. The team finished third in the 2019-2020 season that ended after the 19th playing day due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. They lost two matches by forfeiture when they participated at the World Championship. That notwithstanding, Amazones FAP were able to stay among the top best three teams.

Amazones FAP FC based in Yaounde is a Ligue One team and at the same time the national women's military team; unique in Africa. Amazones FAP FC has participated in the women's tournament twice (2017 and 2018). In both editions they were finalists. In the international scene, FAP participated in the World Military crames from June 8 to 15, 2016 in Reine, France, where they finished fourth. In 2018, Amazones FAP qualified for the World Military Game in America but did not participate due to visa problems. In 2019, Amazones FAP participated in the World Military Games in Wuhan, China and were ranked fifth.

Throughout the years, Amazones FAP has had the opportunity of being coached by experienced coaches such as Carl Enow Ngachu and now Alain Djeumfa Defrasne. The team has the support of the Minister of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo, the Director of Sports, Cultural and Artistic Affairs, Colonel Abui Veronique Hortense. The team trains at the Presidential Guard Sports Complex with the support of the Commander of the Presidential Guard, Colonel Beko'o Abondo Raymond Jean Charles, who makes available the sports facility and ensures security of equipment. Amazones FAP FC has produced many professional players such as Ejangue Siliki, (Norway) Nkada Agnes (Spain), Ngo Mbeleck and Ysis Sonkeng (Israel), among others. Amazones FAP FC is the best women's military team in Africa.