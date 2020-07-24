Cameroon: Henriette Akaba - Ace Striker !

The 28-year-old forward's dream is to qualify for the first edition of the African Women's Champions League.

Henriette Michèle Akaba Edoa is a force to reckon with in Amazones FAP FC. The 28-year-old striker played a pivotal role for the club last season. Her dribbling skills and good passes have caught the attention of many admirers. The undisputable striker is the best player so far in Amazons FAP FC. Henriette Michèle Akaba Edoa, born on June 7, 1992 is a member of the Cameroon women's national football team. Like any other footballer in the world it has not been easy for the Indomitable Lions striker following the current health crisis the world is facing. Akaba said she finds it difficult to link sports activities with confinement. However, she is working with the individual training programme given by the coach to keep her form. She said she is using the break period to improve on her performance. Her dream is to win the national championship with her club (Amazones FAP FC) so that the team will be among the first clubs to get a taste of the African Women's Champions League and also to have a new image with the Indomitable Lionesses during playoffs for the Olympic Games.