Africa: CAF Confederations Cup - Who Will Represent Cameroon?

The candidate for the continental competition is uncertain since there is no winner of the Cameroon Cup.

Suspense looms over which team will represent Cameroon in the CAF Confederations Cup. This has been the major worry among many Cameroonian fans during the past few weeks. Actually, all football federations are expected to give the names of their representatives for the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup on or before August 31, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic sports activities have been halted in the world including football. In Cameroon, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) ended on May 12, 2020. PWD of Bamenda, Astres of Douala and Louves Minproff were crowned champions of the Elite One, Elite Two and women's league respectively. By implication all regional leagues were also ended. No major decision was taken on the Cameroon Cup tournament. PWD Bamenda will represent Cameroon at the Champions League for 2020-2021 season.

For the CAF Confederations Cup, the representative is still uncertain since there is no winner of the Cameroon Cup. Sources close to FECAFOOT say the Cameroon Cup final marks the end of the sports season in Cameroon and so the institution cannot take the decision to organise the competition all alone. Our source said FECAFOOT has contacted the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and is still waiting for an answer. According to our source, for a football match to be played there are some barrier measures to be lifted especially Number 4 which forbids the grouping of more than 50 people. Also there will not be enough play time to complete the rest of the competition. The Cameroon Cup competition ended in the 32nd round which is impossible to complete before August 31, 2020.

Our source further said with the absence of the winner of the Cameroon Cup 2020 it is probable that Coton Sport of Garoua which is second on the classification table will be the representative at the CAF Confederations Cup. Coton Sport finished second last season with 46 points; one point behind PWD Bamenda with six matches left and one delayed match. Many believe the Garoua team stands better chances of taking part in the continental competition. FECAFOOT assures