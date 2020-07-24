Mali: Four Heads of State On Peace Crusade

Most political analysts see their presence in Bamako today as last chance to curb the prevailing crisis.

President Macky Sall of Senegal, Nana Addo of Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire's Alassane Ouattara and Niger Mahamadou Issoufou are expected to fly into the Malian capital Bamako today to salvage the country from an imminent civil war. The visit of the four leaders comes after the country has been dogged in several weeks of protests organized by the opposition group "5M" calling for the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK) for failing to end the eight years' war against the jihadists in the north, fight corruption and bring back the economy to the rails.

Last week, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sent a delegation to Mali in attempt to end the crisis that has already killed more than 11 and injured over 157 people. The delegation headed by Nigerian former President Goodluck Jonathan after meeting with the different stakeholders recommended that, President Ibrahim Keita forms a government of national unity with 50% of the portfolios to the presidential majority, 30 % to the opposition and 20 % to the civil society. They also proposed the dissolution of the Constitutional Court and opening of inquiries into the killings and burning of properties.

But the M5 opposition group, made up of politicians, civil society and religious leaders, expressed its dissatisfaction with the plan tabled by ECOWAS and promised to continue their strike action until President Ibrahim Keita resigns.

RFI has quoted a diplomatic source as saying that while in Bamako, the four Heads of State would base their arguments on recommendations made by the ECOWAS mediation mission and no question about the departure of Keita, even though two judges' unions have warned that the reconstitution of the Constitutional Court based on proposals by ECOWAS mediation team is unconstitutional.

On Monday July 20, 2020, Imam Mahmoud Dicko, who has emerged as one of the central figures in the protest movement, met the French and US ambassadors, as well as those from the European Union. Meanwhile, members of the strategic committee of the 5M movement have decided to suspend their civil disobedience until the end of July, to enable people prepare for Eid celebrations.