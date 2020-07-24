Namibia: Shorter Alcohol Sale Hours for Clubs

The government has decided that nightclubs, casinos, gambling houses and entertainment centres may sell alcohol only from 09h00 to 21h00 from Mondays to Saturdays.

Information minister Peya Mushelenga announced this on Thursday at a briefing on the latest Cabinet decisions.

With the Cabinet having changed the rules applying to the sale of liquor, alcohol sales in the Erongo region will now be permitted between 12h00 and 18h00 on weekdays and between 09h00 and 13h00 on Saturdays, on a takeaway basis except for hotels and restaurants.

Mushelenga added the Cabinet approved that operating hours for all liquor outlets in other regions will be from 09h00 to 18h00 on weekdays and from 09h00 to 13h00 on Saturdays on a takeaway basis, except in hotels and restaurants.

"This is for ease of enforcement of the Covid-19 protocols by the security cluster," he said.

Mushelenga also said the Cabinet has directed the health ministry, in consultation with the Erongo Regional Council and the office of the governor, to identify the total number of people requiring food relief in the Erongo region as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"This is so that they expedite the delivery of food donations to such persons," he said.

The government initially allowed nightclubs, entertainment centres, casinos and gambling houses to operate during their normal hours, depending on their liquor licences, in stage four of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, with the sale and on-site consumption of alcohol and no takeaways allowed. Those hours have now been restricted to no later than 21h00.