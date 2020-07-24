Namibia: One Economy 2020 Gala Cancelled

The One Economy Foundation has cancelled its flagship annual fundraiser gala dinner this year.

This is as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted economies and health systems.

The foundation says it will be replacing the gala dinner with a series of smaller fundraising engagements from August onwards.

"Covid-19 has unleashed unprecedented socio-economic turmoil and the One Economy Foundation has joined fellow Namibians in rolling up our sleeves and doing whatever we can to continue with our programmes, while thinking of creating ways to mitigate the disruptive and devastating impact the pandemic has had on all Namibians," said Hilma Petrus on behalf of the foundation.

Petrus said the foundation's gala dinners have proven to be one of the most sought after social events on the Namibian calendar and, over the last four years, the foundation successfully convened an inclusive and eclectic mix of more than 2 600 people at its fundraiser dinners.

She added that from August onwards the foundation will stage a series of pledge nights, which will enable it to achieve the goals of its annual fundraiser while protecting the health and safety of its stakeholders.