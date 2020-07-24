Namibia: Geingob Conveys Condolences On Death of Ex-Deputy Minister

President Hage Geingob has expressed condolences to the family, comrades and friends of former deputy minister Theo Diergaardt, following his death on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Geingob said: "Comrade Theo Diergaardt passed on in the prime of his life and still had a lot to offer Namibia."

He added that Diergaardt served the Namibian people with dedication in different capacities throughout his lifetime.

Diergaardt died at a private hospital in Windhoek after a short illness. He was 50 years old.

Diergaardt, as a member of Swapo, served as deputy minister of lands and resettlement and as deputy minister of agriculture, and was also the regional councillor for the Rehoboth Urban West constituency and a member of the National Council between 2004 and 2015.

He lost his seat as regional councillor in the regional election near the end of 2015.