Namibia: Geingob Conveys Condolences On Death of Ex-Deputy Minister

23 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victoria Wolf

President Hage Geingob has expressed condolences to the family, comrades and friends of former deputy minister Theo Diergaardt, following his death on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Geingob said: "Comrade Theo Diergaardt passed on in the prime of his life and still had a lot to offer Namibia."

He added that Diergaardt served the Namibian people with dedication in different capacities throughout his lifetime.

Diergaardt died at a private hospital in Windhoek after a short illness. He was 50 years old.

Diergaardt, as a member of Swapo, served as deputy minister of lands and resettlement and as deputy minister of agriculture, and was also the regional councillor for the Rehoboth Urban West constituency and a member of the National Council between 2004 and 2015.

He lost his seat as regional councillor in the regional election near the end of 2015.

