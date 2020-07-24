Namibia: MTC Employee Contracts Covid-19, Call Centre Closed

23 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

MTC Namibia's call centre in Windhoek has been closed after an employee of the cellphone company tested positive for the novel coronaviruses.

According to the company, the employee is currently hospitalised for underlying medical conditions, but is in a safe condition.

In a statement on Thursday evening, MTC said it intended to reopen the call centre after 14 days or before 7 August, after the building has been disinfected.

"In the meantime, all call centre services will be suspended," MTC said. It urged people dialling its emergency number to contact its emergency centre directly.

The company has also shut its head office in Windhoek effective immediately, including its shop in Olympia.

This comes after an employee was traced to have been in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employee is in self-isolation awaiting test results.

"This is also a precautionary measure until the results are known and we therefore hope to reopen the head office and the Olympia shop by next week Friday, 31 July, or earlier should the test results come back negative," the company stated.

