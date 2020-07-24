Sudan: Army Deployed in South Kordofan to Quell Tribal Strife

Kadugli — Tribal clashes that broke-out on Tuesday in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan that left at least a dozen people dead, 18 wounded, and forced 15,000 people to flee to other parts of Kadugli or to the neighbouring mountains, have been halted after the Sudanese army intervened and dispatched forces to Merta and Kalba districts in the northern part of the town.

The immediate clashes ceased yesterday after the army was deployed, however the markets are still mostly closed, with travel and transport to and from Kadugli limited.

Thousands of people fleeing the scene of the clashes sought refuge in schools in the town. In addition to the dead and wounded, the clashes prevented students in Merta and Kalba districts from sitting for the basic school examinations that started in South Kordofan on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the Security Committee of South Kordofan announced the deployment of joint forces in Kadugli. The committee authorised the joint forces to collect weapons civilians. "Whoever refuses to cooperate will be dealt with by force."

The committee also decided to deploy forces to secure the road from Kadugli to El Kuwok, with the formation of a joint committee to follow up on the implementation of the decisions.

In a statement on Wednesday the committee said that these strict decisions are aimed at deterring insecurity in Kadugli within the outputs of the joint meeting held by the government secretariat between the Security Committee, the coordination of the Forces for Freedom and Change, and native administrations.

Paths for herders

In Abbasiya Tagali locality in South Kordofan, a start was made on Monday to open herders' paths and locate pastures in the area of Soug El Jebel, in order to prevent friction between herders and farmers.

The Executive Director of Abbasiya Tagali, Awad Zein, stressed that this step is aimed at eliminating a major concern for the locality and avoid the annual phenomenon of friction between herders and farmers.

He called on all residents of the locality to inform immediately in the event of any attack, stressing the locality endeavour to provide basic services and the success of the agricultural season in Abbasiya.

