Gambia: Resident Doctors Lambast Government for Flouting Covid-19 Regulations

23 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Association of Resident Doctors (GARD)-The Gambia said they are deeply saddened by the attitude of government officials towards Covid-19.

They said in a press statement that government is flouting their own rules and regulations by allowing public gatherings to be held without proper social distancing. They said government watches such gatherings happen where people wear no mask.

"Events such as political rallies, open markets (wanterr), ceremonies and state burials are still being held despite the daily increase in cases," they queried.

They emphasized in the release that within the last 20 days, there has been over 70% increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reported.

"The country has recorded two (2) mortalities of health care workers losing the battle to Covid-19."

They added that 10 doctors, 12 nurses and 15 support staff tested positive of Covid-19, and more than 60 health workers currently under quarantine.

The frustrated resident doctors said they issue the statement as a means to remind government and the public to increase its vigilance about the ongoing infections.

They however called on all to wear face mask,

observe social distancing and practice proper hand hygiene.

