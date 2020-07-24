Tanzania: No July Salaries for Parliamentary Seat Aspirants Who Left Their Posts, Says Treasury

Dar es Salaam — The Office of Treasury Registrar has issued an order to Ministries, Departments and Institutions (MDIs) to cease July salary payments to public servants who left their public posts to contest for political positions.

The order was issued on July 21, following a recent trend that saw several public servants ditching their professional jobs, in search for political careers with the majority seeking nomination for parliamentary seats .

The registrar office confirmed to The Citizen that it has reminded the MDIs of effectively stopping to pay salaries in accordance with a 2015 circular from the head of the public service to public servants vying for political office.

The letter signed by Neema Musomba demanded the MDIs to submit the names and information of those whose salaries had ceased.

"You (public entities) must bring implementation details before the end of business on July 25," she noted.

The directive affects both those who sought for permission and those who didn't before leaving their posts to contest political positions.

"They must not be paid," she insisted in the letter.

Earlier this month, President John Magufuli opened the doors for his appointees, who want to quit their posts in pursuit of parliamentary seats ahead of the October Elections.

Dr Magufuli noted that he has been granting the wishes but cautioned that they should not expect to be reappointed into public offices if their political ambitions falter.