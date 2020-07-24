Tanzania: Tecno Is the Most Preferred Cellphone Brand in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Tecno mobile continues to be the most preferred brand by most Tanzanians according to the report by StatCounter.

Though the report does not delve into why Tanzanians prefer the Chinese made brand there is evidence that it has penetrated deep into the rural areas.

The report shows that at least three in 10 Tanzania use Tecno mobile which brings it to about 31.9 per cent followed by Samsung and HTC mobile with 23.02 per cent and 21.9 per cent respectively.

Other brand such as iPhone, Infinix, account for 23.16 percent of the market share.

According to the report Tecno has led the market share in Tanzania since February 2017 overtaking Samsung mobile.

Other telephone brand market shares displayed in the infographics.

