South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Meets With Former Players About Transformation in Sport

press release

Minister Nathi Mthethwa meets with former players

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, held a virtual meeting yesterday with a cross-section of former players and women in sport, representing various codes. The purpose of the meeting was to provide a platform to the ex-players who had requested an engagement with the Minister to discuss issues of transformation in sport.

A few current players who had expressed themselves on this matter were also invited but for various reasons, could not attend. Some of the participant's personal anecdotes highlighted disturbing experiences and provided the Minister with useful insights into the plight of many players in sport.

Based on the inputs received, the Minister now has a deeper understanding of what it takes for players of colour to succeed in teams where they are a minority. The participants urged the Minister to use existing laws and other available tools to intervene as possible.

Minister Mthethwa said "I am so proud of all of you. You have demonstrated to us that we still have heroes and heroines who are able to stand up and say enough is enough. I respect you for that and I will never forget each and every one of you who are here today. This meeting comes at a time when we are going to start the process of calling in all the sporting codes based on the EPG Report, starting with the worst affected sport. We are not dealing with issues of administration here; we are dealing with injustice and basic human rights. It is now clear that this cancer is not just in one sporting code; it is a broader problem, internally and externally. Issues of discrimination are issues we are committed to and we will pursue this with all our might to ensure that we get to the bottom of it. It is our job as a Department to ensure that there is transformation in sport."

The Minister thanked the participants and furthermore, undertook to review the issues raised and decide on a way forward, as soon as is practically possible.