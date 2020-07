The 2017 World 1,500m champion Elijah Manang'oi has been flagged down by Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) for a doping offence.

AIU said the 27-year-old middle-distance runner, who is the reigning Continental Cup champion, has a case to answer for his whereabouts failures.

AIU, at the same time, banned another Kenyan Mercy Kibarus for eight years for the presence of a prohibited substance as Kenneth Kipkemoi got two years ban over similar offence.

More to follow...