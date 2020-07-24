Kenya: Gor Mahia Finally Get Their Man

23 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have signed immediate former Nairobi City Stars goalkeeper Levis Opiyo on a two-year deal.

Opiyo is a direct replacement for Peter Odhiambo who is said to be headed to moneybags Wazito FC.

"A new challenge at Gor Mahia my new home. I would like to thank the Nairobi City Stars family for the good season we had. I now look forward to another experience with my new team and I pray for blessings," read an post on Opiyo's official Instagram account where he is pictured signing the Gor Mahia contract on Wednesday.

Opiyo was the City Stars first-choice custodian as they fought hard to earn promotion back to the KPL in the 2019/20 season that had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's sad leaving Nairobi City Stars - a team that I really loved playing for and had good friends in. I also developed under the technical bench and I want to thank the entire team for the nice teams we had," he said in an interview with City Stars media team.

"However it was difficult to say no when I got a good offer and now focus shifts to this new journey," he added.

He featured in 25 of 27 games played and only missed two due to a concussion (Mt Kenya United) and suspension (AP Bomet).

He was named the club's Player of the month in September 2019, picked the Man of the Match accolade twice in the recently canceled season. He will be remembered for two penalty saves in away games against promotion contenders Nairobi Stima and Vihiga United that ultimately delivered all three points.

Opiyo has previously played for Thika United, Mathare United, Western Stima, Vihiga United and Posta Rangers.

