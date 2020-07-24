Kenya Records Highest New Covid-19 Infections in 24 Hours At 796

Kenya has recorded the highest number new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours at 796.

This brings the country's total number of coronavirus cases to 15, 601.

A total of 6,745 samples were tested in the 24-hour period.

Making the announcement during the daily briefing on Thursday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi also revealed that another 378 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,135.

In the same period, three more people died from Covid-19 bringing the total number of deaths in Kenya to 263.

Ms Mwangangi revealed that 89 per cent of the recorded cases in Kenya are asymptomatic.