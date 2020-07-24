Kenya: Sports Resumption Committee Fine-Tuning Report

The release of a report on the resumption of sports activities in the country will take a little longer, Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor Hassan has said.

Hassan said even though the report is ready, they are waiting for the return of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed from Geneva, Switzerland next week.

Amina flew out 10 days ago to Geneva where Kenya has pitched her for the post of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Amina is among six candidates seeking to replace to replace the outgoing WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo from Brazil, who is stepping down one year early.

Hassan, who chaired the Advisory Committee on the resumption of sports activities presented the tentative report on July 13, the day Amina flew out to Geneva.

The 25-member committee had been working on the report since it was formed on June 30 where it has collected views from across the country on measures that can be put in place for normalcy to resume.

"It's is currently in a draft format and as soon as the CS returns, we shall discuss it to find the way forward before it's presented to the central government for implementation," said Hassan.

Hassan was speaking on Thursday at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) ground where he presided over the distribution of sports equipment worth Sh 600,000 from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) to Kenyan athletes, who have qualified for 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"Every sector for instance tourism and transport are coming up with suggestions that will rescue the economy from going under and present them to the government and sports sector is part of that," said Hassan. "The return to sporting activities formula must abide with the Ministry of Health directives."

Present during the function was Nock first vice-president Shadrack Maluki, Nock secretary general Francis Mutuku, Boxing Federation of Kenya president Anthony "Jamal" Otieno and acting Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chief executive officer Thomas Odundo.

Present too were athletes drawn from the disciplines that have qualified for Tokyo Olympics - boxing, tae kwondo, Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses.

Mutuku said Nock's Elite Commission came up with the initiative to distribute training equipment to the athletes that have qualified for Olympics to do personalised training.

"This is symbolic since it makes 365 days to the rescheduled Olympics in next year," said Mutuku adding that Friday could have marked the eve of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony but Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement.

The Olympics were to run from Friday to August 9 but will now be staged from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo even thigh the marathon races will be held in Sapporo, Japan.

"We want to remind the qualified athletes that we still care and mind about them and that shall continue to give them a few tips on guidelines and protocols to follow during this Covid-19 period," said Mutuku. "Before that the equipment we have given them will help them in training during their private confines."

Mutuku said their strength and conditioning expect Geoffrey Kimani has been able to show them how to keep fit during this period as they wait for the government to provide guidelines on the reopening.

Mutuku said their goal remains the same despite the postponement of the games. "We shall take advantage of this extension hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic will be managed," said Mutuku adding that they will increase their support in the coming months.