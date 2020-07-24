Tanzania: ...calls for Civilised Campaign

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has requested all political parties to invest in ethical and civilised campaigns, while reiterating his resolve to ensure free, fair and peaceful election on October 28, this year.

Three months from now, Tanzania will hold its sixth general election since the inception of multiparty system, back in 1992, followed by the first general election under the system three years later.

All eyes and ears are now on the October polls, with presidential, parliamentary and councillorship aspirants in various political parties currently gunning up for the showdown.

While most parties are conducting primaries to appoint their flag-bearers, the National Electoral Committee (NEC) on Tuesday released the timetable for election campaigns ahead of the polls. The two month-long campaigns will kick off on August 26 and climax on the eve of the elections, October 27.

Speaking at the launching of new NEC office building in the capital city Dodoma, President Magufuli urged political party leaders and their supporters to refrain from unfair campaign tactics, reject hatred and instead, strive to promote peace and harmony throughout the campaign period and post elections.

He preached for peaceful campaigns, which include peace messaging, whereby politicians and voters alike are called upon to campaign, vote and accept election results without resorting to the use of violence.

The CCM presidential flag-bearer was pleased by the presence at the event, of leaders from different political parties, saying their presence signifies unity and love for their country.

"I'm pleased to be here with my fellow political leaders and I believe all political parties will run peaceful and civilised campaigns.

"I urge all of you to embrace peace in your utterances, during the campaign period and to correct those around you, who seek conflict and confrontation... the implication of this is very important for processes of democratic consolidation," insisted the president.

He insisted all political parties are equal and none is above the other and that they should build trust and mutual respect.

"This should be a special election for our country and it should lead to further strengthening our unity as a nation. We should demand our politicians to be continually obsessed with the message of peace and be guided by their election manifestos," urged Dr Magufuli.

The president insisted that political parties should strive to make pledges and policies for their election manifestos to motivate voters to pick their parties, instead of preaching hatred.

"I believe if we take this path, this election will be memorable. Let me assure you my fellow political leaders, we will always work together towards building a strong nation. Tanzania needs to move forward and attain further notable economic growth and this will be possible if we continue to work together," insisted Dr Magufuli.

He promised to act firm and judiciously in the cause of peace and security for all Tanzanians, saying henceforth all political parties will be free to conduct rallies and meetings across the country.

Dr Magufuli had banned all rallies after the 2015 General Election, insisting that all people should go to work for the best interest of the country.

The Head of State asked security organs, to observe tolerance and allow all political parties to continue with their political endeavours.

However, he issued a warning to politicians to refrain from using an opportunity to breach the country's laws to cause chaos. He asked security organs to crack the whip against the political class that intend to instigate chaos.

For the first time, NEC will conduct all businesses for the next General Election from the country's capital, Dodoma.

Speaking at the commissioning of the three buildings of the election body, the Minister of State, in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama said that for the first time since independence presidential aspirants will pick up their nomination forms from the new NEC offices.

"I am equally glad that NEC will announce election results from the new NEC buildings since independence," she stated.

According to the contractor, SUMA-JKT, the new NEC offices will have three buildings, including the administration block which is now at 97 per cent, Results Centre (79 per cent) and the Warehouse Centre, which will now be keeping all crucial documents (79 per cent).

According to the Tanzanian National Service (JKT) boss, Major General Charles Mbuge, the two buildings that are yet to be completed will be accomplished on August 30th, 2020. Apart from the three buildings, Mr Mbuge said that there were external works that are now at 88 per cent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking earlier, NEC Chairman, Judge (rtd) Semistocles Kaijage said the electoral body had entered a contract with the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) that had to execute the project for two phases of 11.4bn/- and 2.3bn/- respectively.

However, after dilly-dallying, the contract was dissolved on November 25th, 2019, when about 4.2bn/- had been disbursed only to have the new contractor, SUMA-JKT.

According to Dr Magufuli, as of yesterday, about 16.8bn/- had been disbursed to SUMA-JKT for the implementation of the ambitious project.

He lauded contractor-- SUMA-JKT, the auxiliary of the Tanzanian National Service (JKT), for erecting the magnificent eight storey edifice, saying projects of such nature are being implemented in the country due to prevailing peace, unity and tranquility.

Meanwhile, Dr Magufuli issued a two-day ultimatum for all people owing SUMA-JKT in 11bn/- debt to clear them or lest they face the music.

The directive came after the JKT boss said that he has 11bn/- in outstanding debts within public and private entities.