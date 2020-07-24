Zimbabwe: Long Wait Before Zga Tee Off

24 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Golf Association will have to wait a bit longer before staging national events.

The list of amateur golf tournaments, which have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled, continues to grow.

The Masvingo Amateur, Zim Open, Region Five, Club Champs and Rowland Park Open have been cancelled. In normal times, the golfers would have been preparing for the Harare Amateur at the end of this month.

Next month, they would then play in the Zimbabwe Amateur and the Bata Power tourneys.

ZGA spokesperson, Tirivashe Nheweyembwa, said all national events and corporate tournaments will not be played for now.

"At the moment, players are practising safe play," he said. "The golfers are playing at their home clubs and we are grateful that there are no breeches at clubs, which we need to maintain safety, at all costs. There is need to safeguard the players."

The absence of national events will badly affect amateur golfers.

They have been fighting in the order of merit contest, which gives one a ticket to represent the country in international tournaments.

Several top amateurs were in the race to win places to represent the country after playing in the Dugmore Trophy and Julius Robinson Trophy.

