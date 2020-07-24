Zimbabwe: Captain Revels in Gems Fairy Tale Run

24 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Sports Reporter

A YEAR after their maiden appearance at the Netball World Cup, Gems captain, Felisitus Kwangwa, says she had high hopes for the 2020 season.

Then, just about everything came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Competing at the world stage for the first time, the Gems captured the imagination of the world during last year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

They finished in eighth place.

"Every single memory is still fresh," Kwangwa said. "The fighting spirit that we had, as a team, how we were composed and the confidence that we had.

"It was a special feeling, having three players voted players-of-the-match in four games, giving the netball powerhouses a good run, and also finishing eighth on our first appearance.

"I wish my team would continue to do wonders, as we did in 2019, and I want us to be in the top six on the world rankings.

"I just feel that the girls still have a lot to deliver and, so, given the chance, Zimbabwe is going to be in the top-flight."

Kwangwa was voted player-of-the-match twice at the World Cup.

The other players that got that same recognition, during the campaign, were Pauline Jani and Joice Takaidza.

"Some of the plans were for us to be winners, in any competition that Zimbabwe would find itself in," she said.

"Remember, we are still creating our brand.

"I was hoping, or looking forward, to achieving more before the coming of the novel virus."

Some of the competitions they were targeting were the Pent Series in Namibia and the Africa Cup.

"This lockdown has been a burden to all athletes, if I may say," she said. "We earn a living from the game and, not playing this season, has added to our problems.

"We cannot have adequate financial support, like when things are normal.

"So, weighing between the positive and negatives, the negatives outweigh the positive ones as it is quite difficult to earn a living during this lockdown.

"It's very hard to survive without netball.

"The game also provided a relief from our social problems as we were always having fun.

"On the positive side, I must say I have more time to focus on my education."

The Gems captain urged her teammates to remain focused, despite the current challenges.

"As the netball fraternity, we have even lost momentum and it means we have a lot of work to do after this lockdown," she said.

"And, I hope we will be able to gain ground fast.

"To my fellow Gems, I would want to say let's not lose hope. Let's continue being responsible by following the precautionary measures being prescribed by the health practitioners.

"Let's keep doing our individual workouts, so as to keep ourselves fit because, when the virus is gone, we will still have a lot of missions to accomplish."

The senior national team's last competitive match was in October last year at the Africa Cup in South Africa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.