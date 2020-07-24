Zimbabwe: Burglars Vanish With U.S.$23 500, R43 200

BURGLARS broke into an irrigation company in Bulawayo and made off with US$23 500, R43 200 and $2 500 which was in a safe in one of the offices after disabling alarm systems and the closed-circuit television (CCTV) during the night.

No arrests have been made and police are still looking for the suspects.

Part of the stolen cash was in a safe, while the other was in a drawer.

Police said officials at the firm closed last Friday at around 4:30pm and only discovered the theft on their return to work on Monday.

When police attended the scene, they discovered that the burglars broke one of the windowpanes and cut the burglar bars to gain entry into the premise where they stole the cash.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and warned businesses and individuals against keeping large amounts of cash.

"We are investigating a case in which unknown accused persons broke into a company premises after disabling the CCTV in Bulawayo and stole US$23 532, R43 200 from a safe, and $2 500 from a drawer," he said.

"They went away undetected and police are appealing for information which may lead to their location and apprehension."

In a related incident, a 44-year-old man succumbed to his injuries two days after he was attacked by seven armed robbers at a mine in Shamva.

The robbers had raided the mine looking for cash when the incident occurred on July 12.

"The seven men forcefully broke and entered the man's house at Luke Mine, Tafuna, Shamva, on July 12, 2020, demanding cash from a couple," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"The man aged 44 tried to escape and call for help, but the seven criminals caught up with him and assaulted him using an iron bar.

"The victim later succumbed to his injuries on July 14, 2020 while in hospital. Police are appealing for information in connection with the case."

Another 25-year-old man recently lost his unregistered newly-acquired silver Honda Fit to two men after he got out of the car to assist a passenger with her luggage, leaving the vehicle idling.

The two men took advantage to steal the vehicle, together with US$4 000, R1 100, two cellphones and various grocery items.

Meanwhile, police in Beitbridge have arrested a 35-year-old man and recovered a getaway car that was being used by the suspect and his four accomplices to commit armed robbery cases.

The suspect is linked to a robbery case which occurred last Sunday where R14 000 and four cellphones were stolen.

Police are still looking for the outstanding suspects.