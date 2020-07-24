Seychelles: New Management Plan for Reserve in Seychelles That Protects Paradise Flycatcher

24 July 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

A new management plan for La Digue Veuve Special Reserve is being written to promote sustainable tourism, recreation and scientific activities while also protecting the Seychelles paradise flycatcher.

Currently, in its draft stage, the 'La Digue Veuve Special Reserve Management Plan 2020-2024' will replace an outdated 25-year-old version. The public can provide their views on the document by July 24 at the Veuve Special Reserve Visitors Centre at Anse Reunion, La Digue, the third-most populated island.

The Veuve Special Reserve, which is part of a 200-hectare plateau on the western side of La Digue, protects the wildlife habitats and plant species. Managed by the Seychelles National Parks Authority (SNPA), the reserve provides a breeding and feeding habitat for the rare endemic bird species, the Seychelles paradise flycatcher population on the island. The reserve is open to visitors.

"The intent of the plan is to guide the wise management of the La Digue Veuve Special Reserve to ensure it achieves its primary purpose of providing an area of protected and safe high-quality breeding and feeding habitat for the Seychelles paradise flycatcher on La Digue," said Rachel Bristol, the consultant.

The paradise flycatchers found only in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, are currently on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) list of critically endangered species. This species has an extremely small range and probably only one viable population persisting on an island where there has been a continuing decline in habitat.

Bristol who is an independent conservation biologist also told SNA that the plan is being developed with wide stakeholder consultation.

Following the public review, feedback will be included in the management plan which is expected to come into effect in January 2021.

The draft of the plan outlines that lack of control over access to the reserve, invasive alien species, lack of interpretation or information provided to visitors, and lack of marketing are some of the main challenges being faced.

The draft reads that "1321 visitors were recorded visiting the reserve from July to December 2019, however, this is likely an underestimate as not all visitors would have entered the reserve via the Visitor Centre as there are numerous unmonitored entrances into the reserve."

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.