Malawi: Musican Echorino to Drop Mwamasukatu Single

Lilongwe — A Lilongwe based musician, EchoRino whose real name is Freddie Chikolosa is prepared to drop a song titled 'Mwamasukatu' on Saturday.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday EchoRino said the single is produced to give people a taste of the massive album that he is currently working on titled 'Amfumu' whose subtitle is The King is Coming.

"The song talks about how we Christians have been freed from the things of the world to God and the importance of enjoying in the grace that has freed us.

"And I am warning people who are living recklessly in the world to turn away from their sins because the King Jesus is coming soon," he said.

Chikolosa said the concept came up after comparing the definition of being free in Christ and being in sin, therefore he wrote the song to differentiate the two and how good it is to be free in Jesus.

He added that the song has very impactful message and those who are going to listen to it will not just enjoy it but they will reflect on their lives and some will get saved through the message.

Part of the song, Ndikamasuka, ndimatasa kwambiri/ Coz the joy that I have is so real not faking/sindiyenda ndekha oh boy got angels/ mutu siozungulira coz I got angels/ yeah, step ndimaponya opanda nkhawa/ kuteleleka njeee sindimayaka ndi bhawa/ kuyaka, 24 hours ndimayaka koma siine Jack Bauer/I am a lumina of the world yes/ I been set free eternally yes/ so I'm swimming in the grace /the joy of the Lord knows no stress/

He further said that, people should expect to understand from the song some of the things they did not know such as how to differentiate what is from Christ or the world. And the song is composed for everyone both non-believers and believers.

The song which was produced by Inkosi Music and beat by MD-zie will be premiered on July 25,2020 inside Saturday Musical Connections on Transworld Radio and will be available on Mikozi Network website.

Last year, he released an Extended play (Ep)titled ndakonzeka which enjoyed airwave and recently he has dropped three songs including I don't panic.