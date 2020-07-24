Malawi: Musican Echorino to Drop Mwamasukatu Single

24 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blessings Kapina

Lilongwe — A Lilongwe based musician, EchoRino whose real name is Freddie Chikolosa is prepared to drop a song titled 'Mwamasukatu' on Saturday.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday EchoRino said the single is produced to give people a taste of the massive album that he is currently working on titled 'Amfumu' whose subtitle is The King is Coming.

"The song talks about how we Christians have been freed from the things of the world to God and the importance of enjoying in the grace that has freed us.

"And I am warning people who are living recklessly in the world to turn away from their sins because the King Jesus is coming soon," he said.

Chikolosa said the concept came up after comparing the definition of being free in Christ and being in sin, therefore he wrote the song to differentiate the two and how good it is to be free in Jesus.

He added that the song has very impactful message and those who are going to listen to it will not just enjoy it but they will reflect on their lives and some will get saved through the message.

Part of the song, Ndikamasuka, ndimatasa kwambiri/ Coz the joy that I have is so real not faking/sindiyenda ndekha oh boy got angels/ mutu siozungulira coz I got angels/ yeah, step ndimaponya opanda nkhawa/ kuteleleka njeee sindimayaka ndi bhawa/ kuyaka, 24 hours ndimayaka koma siine Jack Bauer/I am a lumina of the world yes/ I been set free eternally yes/ so I'm swimming in the grace /the joy of the Lord knows no stress/

He further said that, people should expect to understand from the song some of the things they did not know such as how to differentiate what is from Christ or the world. And the song is composed for everyone both non-believers and believers.

The song which was produced by Inkosi Music and beat by MD-zie will be premiered on July 25,2020 inside Saturday Musical Connections on Transworld Radio and will be available on Mikozi Network website.

Last year, he released an Extended play (Ep)titled ndakonzeka which enjoyed airwave and recently he has dropped three songs including I don't panic.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.