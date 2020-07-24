Liberia: Veep Taylor Seeks Justice for Rape Victim

Liberia’s Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor is calling for the arrest of a classroom teacher who allegedly raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl at the Pujahun public school in Camp#4, Tewer District, Grand Cape Mount County.

Madam Taylor, who identified with the victim recently, is calling on elders, traditional leaders of the county and authorities of the Liberia National Police to launch a search and arrest the alleged perpetrator, adding, that the government is totally against those who take pleasure in raping babies, who are future leaders of the country.

Speaking to this paper via mobile phone Thursday, July 23, in Monrovia, the Communications Director in the Office of the Vice President Solomon Ware, said Ms. Taylor is encouraging all stakeholders, including authorities of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the Police to ensuring the perpetrator is brought to justice in the soonest possible time.

Ware added that the vice president believes when justice served justly and timely, it would help to reduce pains of the victim and her parents.

Recently appearing on Spoon fm night show via mobile phone in Monrovia, Madam Taylor burst out her guts that any man who will rape any of her family members especially, kids, will be brunt with car tires in the streets, lamenting that rape cases in the country are alarming and worrisome.

Vice President Taylor continued that the wave of abuse, particularly rape, suggests that some fathers are not playing their fatherly role, thereby making the female kids vulnerable to cruel men, who roam the streets.

The 14-year-old survivor was last year raped by a classroom teacher of the Pejuhum public school identified as Sense Kaiwu, impregnating her. She gave birth subsequently to a male child on 14th of July, 2020 at the Diah Clinic in Tewor District, Grand Cape Mount.

Holding the child in her hands, VP Howard-Taylor said: "Ending rape and other harmful practices against women and girls, prosecuting these crimes, and providing the required level of support for the survivors require each of us in this county to stand up, fight and take action."

Madam Taylor, who presented several baby essentials and cash to the survivor and her family in Madina, town Grand Cape Mount County, encouraged the teenager not to give up, but remain focused despite the unfortunate incident in her life.

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor-Editing by Jonathan Browne

