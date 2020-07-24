Liberia: Riot at Abu Kamara's Residence

--One injured

The dedication of the radio station had been scheduled to take place at Mr. Kamara's residence on Bushrod Island when the gang stormed the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker's residence to demand gifts from him.

The situation happened while guests, community residents and staff of the Abu Development Initiative (ADI) Communications were waiting for the arrival of President George Manneh Weah.

Our reporter who witnessed the incident reveals that Mr. Kamara was in his compound assessing a short socket that had caused an electric wire to put out smoke when he was informed that a gang was outside his fence fighting private securities officers assigned at the main entrance of his residence.

Without any delay, our reporter says, Mr. Kamara rushed out of the fence and tried to calm down the situation, but the gang would not listen to him.

The gang and the private securities continued to fight, but suddenly withdrew from the scene upon noticing that their aim was not accomplished.

In no time the gang returned and began a serious stone - throwing battle against the private security officers at every direction, leaving one of the staff of ADI Communications injured on his forehead.

The gang then managed to force their way into Mr. Kamara's compound with cutlasses and other deadly weapons, seeking to cause serious human damage.

But they were finally overpowered by Representative Kamara when he disarmed one of the men who was carrying cutlass and scissor under his clothe in the compound of the lawmaker.

The riot left residents running helter-skelter to prevent themselves from being hurt by stones coming from the disgruntled individuals.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) was called in, but three unarmed LNP officers that arrived on the scene could not make any arrest while the gang escaped. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill arrived minutes following the situation.

When Representative Kamara was contacted regarding the incident, he told reporters to give him some time to speak on the issue. The police have assured the representative that the gang will be apprehended and prosecuted in keeping with the law.