Ghana: Rehabilitation of WAMCO--Effiakuma Road Begins

Effiakuma — The rehabilitation of 1.6 kilometre WAMCO-Effiakuma road, to improve the drainage system in Coco Villa community in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region, has commenced.

The GH¢5.7 million Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development initiative which includes the provision of long drain with culverts, forms part of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP), which would be funded with the Urban Development Grant from the World Bank.

The project being executed by M/SKingspok Company Limited started July 15 this year and is expected to be completed at the end of April, next year.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony on Tuesday, the Project Manager of M/S Kingspok, Mr Samuel Adzie-Quainoo, pledged his company's commitment to deliver good work.

"We are committed to completing the project before the nine month duration. The raining season would not pose any threat to the work as we will use various innovative ways as we get along," he assured.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Effia-Kwesimintsim Assembly (EKMA), Kojo Acquah, said that the project was part of the assembly's efforts to solve the flooding problem in the WAMCO-Coco Villa community.

He mentioned that the UNICON Hostel area, Effia Village, Max Media and the Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI) area, which experienced flooding during heavy rains would benefit from the five-year World Bank project.

The chief of Effia, Nana Otoo, commended the assembly for initiating development projects to ease the plight of the people of Effia-Kwesimintsim.

He noted that, already, work on the SKY FM section of the Takoradi-Accra highway had begun.

"We're witnessing a living testimony of efforts to ease flooding that had been our major worry for about 25 years. Clearly, our dreams have been fulfilled," Nana Otoo stated.