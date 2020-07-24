Ghana: We Expect Dispassionate Debate On Mid-Year Budget Review

The overall goal of government is to build a strong and a resilient economy to improve the quality of life of the people.

Managing an economy at the same time managing the health of people in the face of a global pandemic is indeed a herculean task. Not many governments have gone through that experience.

There is no gainsaying that we are in difficult times, especially as we navigate through the global COVID-19 pandemic that has adversely affected the economy in a very big way.

Today, the Finance Minister would seek to offer some explanations for the government's performance, especially in terms of revenue inflows and expenditures patterns, as he moves the motion for the review of the 2020 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Things have changed dramatically since the last time the minister presented the 2020 budget to Parliament, necessitating the need to make changes in the projections, especially in revenue inflows and public expenditures.

We expect an intense debate on the mid-year budget review, as critics would seek to scrutinise government's handling of the economy.

Indeed, it would be legitimate for everyone to seek answers from the finance minister but we call for a dispassionate debate in the national interest, given that we are not in normal times.

During times of crisis, the Majority and Minority are expected to cooperate to get the country out of the crises.

In fact, at this point, no one needs to be told that the COVID-19 has adversely affected businesses and industries with repercussions on the projected growth of the economy.

And it is also true that the government projected revenues are in shortfall leading to cut down in some public expenditure.

Nonetheless expectations are high, as the government rolls out its plans for the next six months of its tenure in office.

Although, it is not out of place to describe the economy somewhat as resilient in the midst of the global economic downturn brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and industries are in distress, some people are out of jobs and poverty is rearing its ugly head. All is not well!

In all these it is our expectation, and indeed the expectations of Ghanaians that the government would roll out pragmatic policies to bring the economy back to life.

We anticipate that the government would take some though measures in its quest to bring the economy back on a sound footing, some of which may be tough but necessary for our economy. So, therefore, there is the need for sacrifices in anticipation of a brighter future.

The future still holds good for the country. We must all put our hands on deck to support the economic revival plan.

We expect both the Minority and the Majority to scrutinise the mid-year budget and offer viable alternatives in the national interest.

We are capable of managing our affairs to get out of the economic doldrums!