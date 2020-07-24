Liberia: GVL Management Alarms Increase Palm Theft At Concession Areas

Monrovia — Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. (GVL) says some unknown persons residing in communities within its GVL concession areas in Sinoe County are in the "constant habit" of stealing palms from the plantations.

GVL Communication Coordinator, Alphonso S. Kofi, said the company has been carrying on community awareness aimed at discouraging the act to enable it maximize production to match its labor and other costs. However, the company has been experiencing palm theft for years from the hands of residents in Butaw area, Sinoe County.

He also said that the majority of the citizens who attended some of those meetings condemned the act and told GVL that if any of their citizens are caught in such act, the law should take its course but act the continue be on the increase. "Over the past three years, some residents, especially in Butaw where the company has its regional plantation office in Sinoe County, have been purposefully stealing palms from the farm mainly at night", Kofi told the reporters. The company consequently has issued a warning to persons involved to desist or risk legal action when getting caught. Adding that "GVL is losing millions of dollars to the criminals. We pay people to harvest and right after harvesting, the thieves will collect the palms, causing the company to lose every day, if anyone is caught, they will be taken to court."

Kofi described the thievery as being on the increase thereby negatively affecting production, noting that "GVL is spending number of million dollars monthly for paying its employees' salaries and contractors who are harvesting and transporting the plantation products for the company."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The company has been experiencing this palm theft for more than three years running, GVL has engaged with the communities within its plantations through their leaders but the act can't just stop and it is seriously hampering the company's operation in the county,"

Kofi however disclosed that several arrest have been made and turn over to the Liberia National Police but the act is still ongoing which harms the company's operation with further loss that company must have.

"We conducted community meetings creating the awareness and the danger act posed on the company's operation, all of their community leaders were present in the meeting and they assured us that the act was going to stop but the company is still experiencing it, it is sad my brothers," he noted in disappointment.

He also disclosed that the memorandum of understanding signed between communities and the company commits the communities to help protect the company's investment and its premises in all of the operational areas in the counties and not to destroy it.

"Those who are involved into such palm theft are violating the memorandum of understanding that the company signed with communities, they need to stop, we called on the government through the Liberia National Police to come to our aid, this act is seriously affecting production and company's operation," he said.

Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. remains to collaborate with communities for delivering its commitment and improving the well-being of its employees and communities; in which the company has invested millions of united states dollar into the Liberian economy through government taxes, salaries, contractors and local purchases and has contributed over US$20 million in providing free education, healthcare, housing, road rehabilitation, local market facility and security support at the local, county and national levels.