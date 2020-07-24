Liberia: Pastor Distributes Gasoline to Commercial Motorcyclists to 'Attract Souls to Christ'

Monrovia — The Old Road Chugbor Community was a scene of attraction when hundreds of commercial motorcyclists turned out in their dozens to attend a morning church service, after hearing that each one of them will receive two gallons of gasoline.

The church, Harvest Christian Church International, was jammed packed when motorcyclists and other community members showed up for its morning devotion.

The bikers had trooped to the church after hearing that each of them will receive gasoline. More than 200 commercial bike riders were in the congregation.

During the service, Reverend Tailey Wulu Garley, Senior Pastor of the church, told the motorcyclists to "know God for themselves" while carrying out their normal activities.

Rev. Garley told the motorcyclists that they still have time in their favor, urging them to "repent and turn to God while they are still young".

"Don't allow the money you [are] making to turn your back on God; everyone will account for his or her own life when you appear before the creator. You can have all of the nice cars and surplus money on earth you will not account for it when you are gone; you are only going to account for your own life and explain to God how did you live it while on earth," Rev. Garley told the commercial bikers.

"I want you all to understand that what you do today is being made possible because there is God on your side; do not forget about God in your daily hustle - make him your friend and do his will".

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica during the distribution of the gasoline to motorcyclists after the one-hour devotion service, Rev. Garley said the donation was a way of capturing the attention of motorcyclists to listen to the words of God.

He added that many motorcyclists are stereotyped as people who do not have a bright "future and people always look down upon them".

"This is the notion I am trying to dispel; these guys can be good people in society if they continue listening to the word of God. They shouldn't be treated like outcast," he said.

He was quick to clarify that he has no political motive but is only interested in getting motorcyclists closer to God before it gets too late.

"Let it be clear that I don't want to be a Representative or Senator; I have no interest in politics and I will never in my life take interest in politics. So, no politician should be afraid that we're doing this for any political reason; the word of God must be spread as we approach the end time and these souls are important to be save," Rev. Garley said.

Many of the motorcyclists thanked the Liberian prelate for the inspiration and expressed interest in joining his congregation.

"For me, I came for gas but what the pastor told us that we should not follow money and forget about God, it makes sense. Even if I don't get gas here today, I will come to church here and worship God here," one of the motorcyclists told FPA as he approached the queue to get his two gallon of gasoline.

Another motorcyclist, Junior Morris, said for the past one week he has been attending the church service since he heard about the free gasoline. He added that the message by the pastor was inspiring.

"I thank God for the Church; I am going to get my membership because I came for gas, but I want to be a change man and don't want to die in sin," he confessed.