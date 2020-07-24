Liberia: Minister Musah Dean and Governor Alloysius Tarlue, Others to Appear Before Court to Testify in L$16 Billion Trial

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' has issued a writ of subpoena for Justice Minster Frank Musah Dean and three others in connection with the alleged printing of extra L$2 billion banknotes.

Judge Yamie Gbeisay's issued the writ of subpoena demanding the appearance of the top government officials before the court on July 28 to speak to their previous communications that all the banknotes printed by Crane Currency were accounted for by the Central Bank of Liberia.

Judge Gbeisay wants the Country Attorney General to surrender the original copy of his January 10, 2020 communications to Crane Currency Acting Commercial Director Peter Brown which led to the dismissal of the criminal indictment against the Swish Company.

In a January 10, 2020 communication signed the Minister of Justice, the ministry stated that after an exhaustive review of all information connected with allegations of additional or missing banknotes supplied, it established that every banknote manufactured by Crane was delivered to and accepted by the Central Bank of Liberia.

The Presiding Judge's action is due an application filed by defense lawyer Counselor Abraham Sillah consistent with Chapter 17, Section 17.3 of the Criminal Procedure Law of Liberia.

The law states "At the request of either the prosecuting attorney or the defendant, a subpoena commanding each person to whom it is directed to attend and give testimony at a specified time and place or to produce books, documents or other things designated therein".