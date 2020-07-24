Liberia: Minister Musah Dean and Governor Alloysius Tarlue, Others to Appear Before Court to Testify in L$16 Billion Trial

24 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' has issued a writ of subpoena for Justice Minster Frank Musah Dean and three others in connection with the alleged printing of extra L$2 billion banknotes.

Judge Yamie Gbeisay's issued the writ of subpoena demanding the appearance of the top government officials before the court on July 28 to speak to their previous communications that all the banknotes printed by Crane Currency were accounted for by the Central Bank of Liberia.

Judge Gbeisay wants the Country Attorney General to surrender the original copy of his January 10, 2020 communications to Crane Currency Acting Commercial Director Peter Brown which led to the dismissal of the criminal indictment against the Swish Company.

In a January 10, 2020 communication signed the Minister of Justice, the ministry stated that after an exhaustive review of all information connected with allegations of additional or missing banknotes supplied, it established that every banknote manufactured by Crane was delivered to and accepted by the Central Bank of Liberia.

The Presiding Judge's action is due an application filed by defense lawyer Counselor Abraham Sillah consistent with Chapter 17, Section 17.3 of the Criminal Procedure Law of Liberia.

The law states "At the request of either the prosecuting attorney or the defendant, a subpoena commanding each person to whom it is directed to attend and give testimony at a specified time and place or to produce books, documents or other things designated therein".

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.