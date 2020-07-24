Liberia: St. Joseph Catholic Hospital Dedicates Maternity Ward in Honor of Her Longest Serving Medical Doctor

Monrovia — On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital recognized the earnest efforts of her longest serving and a renowned gynecologist across the length and breadth of Liberia, Dr. Samuel G. Bowman.

A project was funded by "Foundation Contribute"- Netherlands for the extension of the maternity Department. This annex to the maternity ward which has the facility of a complete private and semi-private wards with air conditioners, DSTV connections and Fridges was completed and dedicated in honor of Dr. Samuel G. Bowman for his long years of dedicated services, hard work, tutelage, and positive impact which have been very instrumental to the improvement of the maternity department.

Dr. Bowman, a renowned Gynecologist/Obstetrician, served for over 30 years in several capacities at the hospital: as Medical Director and head of the maternity department. He is fondly known as the friend of patients seeking delivery and other maternal treatment at the hospital. Currently, he is not well and seeking treatment at the hospital.

Speaking at the dedicatory ceremony on Tuesday, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Omeonga R. Senga, said the decision to honor Dr. Bowman was in recognition of his selfless services rendered to the St. Joseph catholic hospital and his country at large.

"We are here to honor one man. A man who dedicated his services to this hospital and country for several decades" Dr. Senga averred.

Dr. Senga attested that the honoree sacrificed his life for his patients during difficult times, including the civil war as well as the Ebola crisis. Because of his dedication, he noted that following his retirement on October 31, 2014, the hospital's management was compelled to call him back due to the pressure from his patients requesting his return.

"We could not cope with the pressure we received from his patients in the OPD. Many of his patients, especially the pregnant women were leaving in great numbers because Dr. Bowman was not there. The management of the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital decided then to bring Dr. Bowman on a special arrangement." This brought relief to all the patients, said Dr. Senga.

However, his condition did not stop the hospital's management from wheeling him out of his sick bed to give him his flowers at this historic event, in the presence of his family, friends, representatives of medical institutions (Liberia Medical and Dental Council and Midwifery Association), management team, doctors, maternity staffs, students and a cross section of staffs who were in full attendance to grace the occasion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Director of the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital, Br. Peter Lansana Dawoh, speaking at the occasion, thanked Dr. Samuel G. Bowman on behalf of the Provincial Superior for the sacrifices he has made during all his years of services at the Hospital. He assured the audience that revenues generated from the use of these private wards will be used to support other vulnerable and less privileged patients seeking treatment at the hospital, in line with the aim of the sponsor, "Contribute foundation". The Foundation is a group of families in The Netherlands that sacrificed their resources to support vulnerable people and institutions around the world.

"Many thanks and appreciation to "Foundation Contribute", Mr. David Heyer, Dr. Samuel G. Bowman, The St. Augustine Province-Africa and all those who continuously and tirelessly contribute to the enhancement of quality health care service delivery in Liberia," Br. Dawoh said.

The St. Joseph Catholic Hospital is one of the premier healthcare providers in Liberia for more than 50 years.