Tanzania: CCM Polls Openness Generates Much Praise

ANALYSTS and aspirants have commended CCM for demonstrating the highest degree of transparency during the primaries for legislative seats, saying the party has made a historic record throughout the process.

For the past three days, all eyes were on CCM's internal polls at constituency level, before the results were taken to the district, regional and national level for further approval.

Like the voting process for the presidential flag bearer, CCM primaries were held openly with votes being counted in the presence of all members, a move that to a large extent, reduced complaints from candidates as had been the case in the past.

This was done in line with the guidance issued by the party's national Chairman, President John Magufuli, noting that he sought to practice wholesome democracy in the forthcoming election.

Commenting on the move, a lecturer at the Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR), Mr Innocent Shoo, says the decisions by the ruling party paves the way for competitive, inclusive, peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in the upcoming polls.

According to him, the way CCM conducted its internal elections presents a strong, more inclusive, accountable and transparent democratic process.

"We know that democracy begins with a peacefully-elected government, meaning that it begins with elections. This is seen for example in the way the candidates were given opportunities to campaign, and also in the way the government has rebuked corruption in the process," he said.

Speaking after the voting exercise, one of the aspirants in Kawe constituency, Dar es Salaam Region Bishop Josephat Gwajima of the Glory of Christ Tanzania Church (GCTC), said despite emerging the second runner up, he was satisfied with the whole process as it was fair to all.

"To be honest, I am happy with the process; It was so conducive and open to the extent that all Tanzanians were able to witness whatever was going on; This is a good spirit that should be sustained," he noted.

His views were seconded by the aspirant of Bumbuli constituency, Tanga Region, Mr January Makamba, who said the exercise went successfully, expressing his hopes that everything is expected to go well.

Mr Makamba, the former Minister of State in the Vice- President's Office (Union and Environment), was optimistic that those who got most votes fairly would be nominated by the party's responsible organs for the coming October election.

"A high number of votes means a lot to the candidate, I believe that everything went well as we are waiting for decisions by the party's Central Committee (CC)," he said.

The aspirant for Kinondoni constituency parliamentary seat Mr Maulid Mtulia commended the internal democracy within CCM, explaining that there is a huge lesson to learn from the just concluded polls.

In the 11thParliament, Mr Mtulia was the legislator for Kinondoni constituency on a CCM ticket but in the primaries, he lost to the former Director General of Gaming Board of Tanzania Mr Tarimba Abbas.

Mr Mtulia noted he was unable to gather enough votes in the polls as there was broader democracy and reforms in the party, as a result of which many people were attracted to participate in the nomination stage.

"The exercise was fair to all of us; There are no complaints since everything was open to everyone; Personally, I am satisfied with the whole process, and I am ready to support whoever shall be nominated for the post," he said.

"The reasons for my failure to gather enough votes is maybe because I am still new in the party and I need sometime to establish myself, but I am pleased with the manner in which the exercise was conducted," added Mr Mtulia.

In another development, the CCM's women wing yesterday began the internal meetings to vote for aspirants of MP special seats, an exercise that was also held transparently.