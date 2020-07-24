Malawi: Mutharika Embracing Life Outside State House

24 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

Peter Mutharika - a man who once said that "Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will rule Malawi over my dead body " - is embracing life outside State House after being defeated in June 23 elections by MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera.

Mutharika, 80, who has been a one term president, is at his private luxurious retirement residence at Namiyasi in Mangochi together with his wife, former first lady Gertrude Maseko Mutharika.

The ageing former president wants to lead a private life but continues to lead the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

DPP vice-president (East) Bright Msaka, who served as Justice Minister, on Wednesday led the party's top leaders to visit Mutharika.

Msaka said Mutharika looked in high spirits and relaxed which shows he is embracing life outside the State House.

"I am happy to find the president [of DPP] and the former first lady Gertrude Mutharika in a jovial and relaxed mood," said Msaka.

"We have cracked jokes, chatted and discussed pertinent issues regarding our party, among other issues without noticing sad moments from him and his wife," said Msaka.

Mutharika had earlier refused to concede defeat but finally capitulated despite not congratulating his successor President Lazarus Chakwera.

It was clear Mutharika had become unpopular in Malawi.

For many the economic woes, corruption, cronyism, nepotism, and impunity over which he presided had become intolerable.

