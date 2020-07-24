Malawi: Coach Stuart Mbolembole Dies

24 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

A dark cloud has engulfed the football fraternity following the death of seasoned coach Stuart Mbolembole.

Mbolembole has died while serving as Malawi National Coaches Association Chairperson.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in a statement confirmed the Mbolembole's death.

The statement indicates that he died on Thursday evening at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was admitted.

The statement however could not reveal the cause of his death.

Details about his burial will be announced later.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring for the departed coach.

Former D.D Sunshine and Malawi Womens Football team Captain Linda Kasenda described late Mbolembole as a coach who always encouraged players to fight.

"He was my coach when I earned a call up at national team in 2004 [Malawi v Ethiopia]. During training, he jokingly said 'Linda Kasenda you are working so hard and you will surely wear a Flames jersey'.

"We learnt a lot in his time. God has loved your most, rest well and we will miss you" mourned Kasenda through the social media.

At the pick of his career Mbolembole once coached the country's soccer giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

He also once served as Team Manager for Malawi Senior National Football Team.

He was appointed National Coaches Association Chairperson early 2020.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.