Malawi: Coach Stuart Mbolembole Dies

A dark cloud has engulfed the football fraternity following the death of seasoned coach Stuart Mbolembole.

Mbolembole has died while serving as Malawi National Coaches Association Chairperson.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in a statement confirmed the Mbolembole's death.

The statement indicates that he died on Thursday evening at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was admitted.

The statement however could not reveal the cause of his death.

Details about his burial will be announced later.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring for the departed coach.

Former D.D Sunshine and Malawi Womens Football team Captain Linda Kasenda described late Mbolembole as a coach who always encouraged players to fight.

"He was my coach when I earned a call up at national team in 2004 [Malawi v Ethiopia]. During training, he jokingly said 'Linda Kasenda you are working so hard and you will surely wear a Flames jersey'.

"We learnt a lot in his time. God has loved your most, rest well and we will miss you" mourned Kasenda through the social media.

At the pick of his career Mbolembole once coached the country's soccer giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

He also once served as Team Manager for Malawi Senior National Football Team.

He was appointed National Coaches Association Chairperson early 2020.