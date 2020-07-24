Southern Africa: Jabber, 3 Malawi Football Officials Appointed in Cosafa

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) first vice-president Jabber Alide has been appointed in the Council for Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) to serve in subcommittees together with three additional Malawian football administrators.

Alide, a judge at the High Court, who is also chairperson for the association's competitions and marketing committee, has been appointed in the competitions committee.

Joining Justice Alide at Cosafa is Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president Toya Somba-Banda, Sulom executive member Charles Manyungwa and FAM legal adviser Wanangwa Kalua.

Somba-Banda has been appointed as a finance committee member while Manyungwa is technical development subcommittee member

Kalua, a private practice lawyer, has been appointed in the Cosafa appeals committee.

Malawi now has six members in the Cosafa committee following the appointment of FAM president Walter Nyamilandu and the association's second vice-president Orthaniel Hara in the marketing committee.

Commentators have urged the appointed officials to use their positions to help develop Malawi football.