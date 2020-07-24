Malawi: Chikwawa District Council Shut Down Amid Covid-19 Scare

24 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Foster Benjamin

Chikwawa District Council is closing from this Friday to disinfect its offices amid coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a letter dated July 23 2020, signed by district commissioner Ali Phiri, the council says it has temporarily shut down its offices to disinfect them.

Reads the letter in part: Please be informed that Chikwawa District Council shall remain closed from 24 to 26 July 2020 to allow fumigation of the office by the District Health Office.

"This is one way of enforcing precaution of Covid-'9 by enhancing work environmental hygiene in addition to pre-existing individual hygiene practices."

The council's spokesperson Steve Chirombo said the offices will be re-opened next week Monday.

"We have taken this step as a preventative measure for the good of our staff and those who seek various services," Chirombo said.

Chirombo also said the council has made wearing face masks mandatory.

"Members of staff and clients will also continue observing social distancing, washing hands with soap and using hand sanitisers to prevent the spreaf of the virus," he said.

Malawi has so far registered about 3 302 Covid-19 cases with 76 deaths while the district registered 26.

