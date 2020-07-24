South Africa: Anonymously Threatened With Gang Rape and Murder, SA Teenager Takes Facebook Inc to Court to Disclose Perpetrator

analysis

Graphic threats of gang rape and murder from an anonymous Instagram account to a 13-year-old South African, feature as the centrepiece in a soon-to-be heard landmark court action aimed at compelling US-owned Facebook Inc to disclose the identity of the perpetrator.

It has already cost the family of a Gauteng teen anonymously threatened with gang rape and murder a small fortune in legal fees and months of trauma navigating an inter-continental administrative quagmire to compel Facebook Inc to disclose the identity of the holder/s of several Instagram accounts used to make the threats.

At the heart of the matter is the responsibility and duty of Facebook Inc, registered in the US, to protect the rights of children who are abused and threatened by anonymous predators who use a platform owned by the global social media giant.

Philanthropist and businesswoman Wendy Appelbaum has stepped in as a benefactor in order to cover the extensive legal costs of a case which spans continents and could have international repercussions.

In 2016 Appelbaum supported a University of Stellenbosch Legal Aid Clinic court action to declare emoluments attachment orders, or garnishee orders, for 15 workers unlawful and invalid. Appelbaum paid for counsel and the forensic...