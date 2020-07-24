Kenya: Governors Fail to Agree On Locking City Down to Stop Virus Infections

Kibuye Market in Kisumu closed over coronavirus pandemic, on March 22, 2020.

There were heated exchanges at the governors' full council meeting on Thursday as differences emerged on measures to be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The council meeting was partially physical at the Council of Governors offices in Westlands, with the rest connected virtually.

Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya read a statement after the meeting but which was largely a scorecard of the devolved governments over the past one year.

As one group called for locking down of Nairobi and reinstatement of cessation of movement, others demanded scientific proof.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o and his Bungoma counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya were among those opposed to locking down Nairobi.

This came amid reports that lifting containment measures could have led to the rise in the number of infections and deaths.

COMMON STAND

Governors also took a swipe at their leadership, saying they cannot meet President Uhuru Kenyatta without a clear council position on the pandemic.

The county bosses said they are the implementers of the Health ministry guidelines "and that requires us to have a common stand".

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be hosting the fifth Extra-Ordinary Session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit to review the surge of Covid-19 infections.

The standoff over revenue sharing also caused a rise in temperature as governors of the 18 counties projected to lose if the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) recommendations are adopted, took on Mr Oparanya for reportedly doing nothing as the debate rages.

The third generation revenue sharing formula had been listed as part of the agenda, according to sources at the meeting.

However, members of the Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC), through their chairman Governor Ali Roba of Mandera, could have none of it.

A source said Mr Roba, supported by a host of other governors, including Kitui's Charity Ngilu, challenged Mr Oparanya to drop the item from the agenda since the Senate is addressing the issue.

The council has largely avoided commenting on the revenue-sharing matter for fear of upsetting governors who are opposed to the CRA proposals.

COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS

Mr Oparanya's speech focused on levels of preparedness.

While Migori, Busia and Kajiado are among the counties with the highest number of Covid-19 cases, they are shockingly among the 21 regions that are yet to achieve President Kenyatta's target of setting up at least 300 isolation beds.

The three countries are among the 21 that have asked for more time to meet the goal, forcing the President to push the summit from Friday to Monday.

The conference will review the surge of Covid-19 infections and assess the country's preparedness.

It is three weeks since Mr Kenyatta opened the economy and allowed movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera.

With the relaxed Covid-19 measures, Kenya has seen a rapid increase in cases.

Mr Oparanya said only 26 counties have met the 300-bed capacity target.

Regions that have not met the requirement are Nairobi, Baringo, Bomet, Busia, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Embu, Isiolo, Kajiado, Siaya, Taita-Taveta, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir, Kitui, Lamu, Marasabit, Migori, Meru, Nyamira, Samburu and Kisumu.

"The remaining 21 counties are working towards achieving the same by July 22. They are at different levels of preparedness," the Kakamega governor said.

Cumulatively, the 47 counties have 11,934 isolation beds against the national target of 30,500. There are 447 ICU beds and 437 ventilators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BED CAPACITY

Mombasa leads in bed capacity with 432, followed by Machakos at 373 beds, Nyeri (340), Kiambu (325), Uasin Gishu (324), Makueni (312), Kisii (310), Kilifi (308), Murang'a (305) and Homa Bay with 300.

Mr Oparanya said 28,661 health personnel and an additional 77, 614 community volunteers and assistants have been trained on managing Covid-19.

There are 4,318 doctors, some 6,050 clinical officers, a total of 26,767 nurses and 18,789 health workers at county hospitals, he said.

"Although the distribution of healthcare workers has not attained global standards, the current status is an improvement from the previous year," Mr Oparanya said.

He added that 1,153 of the 4,318 doctors are on study leave, thus adding to the challenges of a reduced workforce.

"We call upon the national government to take over the responsibility of doctors on training. This will enable recruitment of additional health workers," the council chairman said.