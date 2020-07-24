South Africa: A Tribute to Rugby Commentator Kaunda 'Zizi' Ntunja

24 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chulumanco Macingwane

Reading tributes and hearing stories about Kaunda Ntunja (aka Bev aka Zizi) has revealed to us what a giant he was in the space he chose to occupy - that of championing inclusivity in rugby. And he was even more than that.

Kaunda Ntunja was not only a voice for black rugby, but used his platform to help develop black players and coaches and to be an outspoken agitator for the provision of opportunities for this same black talent. Few of us appreciate just how important he was to many people who will never have the privilege of testifying publicly to his influence. One seldom encounters talent as incandescent as that of the young Kaunda.

The lockdown and accompanying dearth of live sport sparked an avalanche of nostalgic conversation, not least the "greatest ever" debates on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp groups. In discussions I was privy to, Kaunda's name was a mainstay in selections of greatest-ever schoolboy XVs put forward by self-styled rugby historians. There were stories from teammates about Dalians cheering in unison "GIVE NTUNJA THE BALL!" and the resulting carnage from ball carries that were in equal measure cheetah-like in their skill and dexterity and rhino-like in their...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.