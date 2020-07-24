South Africa: A Tribute to Rugby Commentator Kaunda 'Zizi' Ntunja

analysis

Reading tributes and hearing stories about Kaunda Ntunja (aka Bev aka Zizi) has revealed to us what a giant he was in the space he chose to occupy - that of championing inclusivity in rugby. And he was even more than that.

Kaunda Ntunja was not only a voice for black rugby, but used his platform to help develop black players and coaches and to be an outspoken agitator for the provision of opportunities for this same black talent. Few of us appreciate just how important he was to many people who will never have the privilege of testifying publicly to his influence. One seldom encounters talent as incandescent as that of the young Kaunda.

The lockdown and accompanying dearth of live sport sparked an avalanche of nostalgic conversation, not least the "greatest ever" debates on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp groups. In discussions I was privy to, Kaunda's name was a mainstay in selections of greatest-ever schoolboy XVs put forward by self-styled rugby historians. There were stories from teammates about Dalians cheering in unison "GIVE NTUNJA THE BALL!" and the resulting carnage from ball carries that were in equal measure cheetah-like in their skill and dexterity and rhino-like in their...