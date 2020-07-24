Africa: A Breath of Fresh Air - Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng in the UN House

She can tweet advice about flaccid penises and sexual pleasure while calling out global health funders with misguided agendas - it's clear Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng is not going to be a United Nations special rapporteur who baulks at anything.

Best ditch the boxes and labels if you're hoping to pigeonhole South Africa's Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - medical doctor, specialist on sexual and reproductive health, social media influencer, K-drama and kimchi junkie, and now... newly appointed United Nations Commission on Human Rights (UNCHR) special rapporteur for the right of enjoyment and attainable standard of physical and mental care.

This ticks a first for a woman from Africa.

She doesn't need to fit in, though, or, as she puts it, "my motivation in life is not to be liked by everyone; it's exhausting."

Dr T, as she's popularly known from her radio slots, magazine columns and bestselling guide to sexual health and pleasure, says boxes are about control and upholding a system of reward or punishment, especially of women.

It's the kind of expectation and confinement she's railed against since she was a girl. It's also why she doesn't particularly care about being called "the loud-mouthed woman" - if...