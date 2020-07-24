Malawi: Bingu Named in Us$124 000 Zimbabwe Tractor Loan

24 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former president late Bingu wa Mutharika has been named has having taken a US$124,000 loan in Zimbabwe for the purchase of tractors which he did not repay.

According to documents, Mutharika was the beneficiary of the Zimbabwe government funded Farm Mechanisation Scheme.

The documents showed that he took US$124,111 for his farm in Zimbabwe.

Mutharika was married to a Zimbabwean and had a farm in the once basket of Africa land.

There was no immediate comment from the family of the deceased president.

Gerald Mlotshwa, a lawyer and son in law of president Emmerson Mnangagwa owes the scheme US$59,605

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.