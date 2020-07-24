Malawi: Minister Chiponda Talks Tough On Drug Theft - Malawi Gets Covid-19 Fight Donations From India

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has issued a stern warning against drug theft in public health facilities, saying government will deal with all public servants depriving health facilities of drugs.

Chiponda said this in Lilongwe on Thursday when she received various donations which will help the government in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes at a time the number of cases are soaring at an alarming rate.

Chiponda received a donation of medicines worth K1.5 billion from Indian Government and thanked India for their continued support to Malawi government's health system.

She has however send a strong warning to health workers who are fond of stealing government drugs that Tonse Alliance led government will not tolerate drug theft in public health facilities

"Let me warn those who have been stealing these drugs that honeymoon is over, our President and Vice President led government will not tolerate drug theft, we will track you to face the law,"said Chiponda

In his remarks Indian High commissioner to Malawi government Anurag Bhushan said his government will continue to support Malawi in different sector, health as one of them

The high commissioner also hailed Malawi for holding a free and fair fresh presidential elections.

Meanwhile, a hospitalised Covid-19 patient is using up to 75 litres of oxygen at an estimated cost of K300, 000 per day.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the director of Kamuzu Central Hospital Dr. Jonathan Ngoma during the handover ceremony of Covid-19 donation in Lilongwe.

"They need at least 3 oxygen cylinders of 25 litres each everyday. Every cylinder costs around K98 000," said Ngoma.

He further disclosed a Covid-19 patient can be in hospital for over two weeks, adding the disease is characterised by difficulty in breathing.

"It causes respiratory distress and the numbers are rising. Our 18 bed capacity treatment centre is now filled to capacity. We need more support," he said.

He said this when he represented Government in receiving a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the Malawi UK Military Community valued at over K8 million.

The supplies include isolation gowns, face masks, protective suits and pulse Oximeters. They are meant for Karonga and Dedza district hospitals.

In his remarks when he presented the donation, a representative for the group Tanangachi Mzungu said the gesture is meant to safeguard the lives of country's healthcare workers who he said are risking their lives to save others.

Malawi's Covid-19 caseload stands at 3142 with 71 deaths. 1256 people who tested positive for the disease have since recovered.