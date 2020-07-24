Tanzania: Judge Feleshi Touts Cooperation Among Court Staff

THE Principal Judge, Dr Eliezer Feleshi, has called upon the Judiciary of Tanzania staff countrywide to cooperate with each other and work hard while executing various judicial functions.

Dr Feleshi made such appeal on Wednesday while speaking to Kilindi District Court staff during his working visit to the district.

The principal judge is having five working visits in the High Court of Tanzania, and Tanga Zone, to inspect various judicial activities, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Information and Communication of the Judiciary of Tanzania.

In his first day of the tour, Judge Feleshi also urged the judicial officers to adhere to ethics as they perform their duties in order to create a positive image of the Judiciary in the public.

However, he advised them to set up professional forums in order to build their capacities in their fields.

The principal judge said that the rules and regulations have been revised from time to time, especially in recent years, including the Civil Procedure Code as well as the Magistrates' Court Act to seek and gain professionalism.

"There is no a Magistrate from urban or rural area here, you are all one, when it comes to a matter of interpreting laws enacted by the Parliament. These Forums will help you build your capacity and understand how to run your day-to-day administration of justice for the people," he stressed.

Judge Feleshi also urged staff members to adhere to ethics, work hard and show integrity so that they continue to deliver justice.

He directed leaders to be fully responsible and use discretion in raising, warning, advising and telling the truth.

In addition, the principal judge called upon them to manage all issues affecting employees and build good workplace relationships, and understand their challenges and find solutions in a timely manner.

According to him, if officials were to educate members of staff on their basic rights that would help in eliminating existence of non-core grievances.

Dr Feleshi further directed the judicial officers to continue serving the people tirelessly and stop using inappropriate language, saying: "Many of our stakeholders when coming to court have different views. If they are well informed they will understand and do away with unnecessary conflicts and grievances."

In the course, the Presiding Judge met with Kilindi District Commissioner, Ms Sauda Mtondoo, and other leaders of the District Defence and Security Committee in her office, where they held some talks in various issues.

The DC thanked the Judiciary of Tanzania for establishing the Kilindi District Court after a lengthy application.

Speaking to the DC, Dr Feleshi pointed out that the Judiciary has already established itself and emphasized on the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in facilitating its day-to-day justice administration.

"This system has helped to facilitate the conduct of cases and significantly reduced costs on the part of stakeholders and the Judiciary as well. I call upon you to visit the Judicial System to find out more that have been done," he said.

The principal judge also visited the site, where the Kilindi District Court has been built and received a report from the Court Administrator, Tanga Zone, on the progress of the construction work.