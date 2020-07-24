Tanzania: Youth Pick Presidential Nomination Forms for Top Boss Lipumba

SOME Civic United Front (CUF) youth in Dar es Salaam on Thursday collected Presidential nomination forms for their National Party's Chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba.

The youth equally contributed 500,000/-as part of the fee for him to pick the forms, though Prof. Lipumba had earlier opted not to contest for the post in the forthcoming General Election.

The Party's Director for Information, Publicity and Relations, Mr Mohamed Ngulangwa said that the youth decided to pick forms on behalf of their chairman after considering number reasons.

He cited some of the reasons as big trust on Prof. Lipumba and his ability to address various challenges, which face Tanzanians including lack of employment to the youth.

Mr Ngulangwa mentioned also Prof. Lipumba's knowledge in economics as ability that would address youth economic challenges and revolutionize changes in the country.

However, he said the Chairman agreed to receive the forms, which they believe he would fill and submit it to the office by today.

The party is looking forward to closing the window for Presidential aspirants seeking the post tomorrow.

"We believe the Chairman will fill the forms and return them on Friday (today), because the exercise ends today," he said.

So far the number of CUF members who seek the party nomination to vie for the Presidency has reached three for the Union Presidency and nine for Zanzibar Presidency.

The party's General Meeting is scheduled to take place on July 27, this year, during which the two names would be named for Union Presidential aspirants and Zanzibar.